Lakers News: Jaylen Brown Reacts After Video Catches Him Projecting Bronny James' Upside
All-Star Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown was captured talking courtside at a Summer League contest this week, and appeared to be unpacking the NBA upside of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James with WNBA All-Star power forward Angel Reese.
It appears that Brown is saying "I don't think Bronny is a pro in the clip."
Brown quote-tweeted the video clip, and added his own response, seemingly refuting the quote.
"It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity," Brown said in his post. "Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth."
Bronny James, 19, was selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC deep into the second round of this June's 2024 NBA Draft. He is the son of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James, who astonishingly remains one of the best players in the world even as the oldest active player in the league.
The 6-foot-6 Brown, a three-time All-Star and the reigning Finals MVP for the Boston Celtics, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this offseason.
In addition to this Bronny James snafu, Brown appeared to voice his frustration about being passed over as a replacement on Team USA (where he would have played alongside Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis, plus Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday) for Kawhi Leonard, in favor of his Boston colleague Derrick White. Given that he just inked a five-year, $304 million deal last summer, now the second-biggest contract in league history behind only his teammate Tatum, he really doesn't have much to complain about.
