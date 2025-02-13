Jazz GM Reacts to Taking Part in Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers rocked the NBA world two weeks ago, when they pulled off a blockbuster three-team trade for five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, plus veteran reserve big men Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. In exchange, they offloaded 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis, who's six years Doncic's senior at age 31, 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Both teams dealt away some future draft equity to the Utah Jazz.
In the midst of the Jazz's surprise 131-119 Wednesday victory against the Lakers, Utah general manager Justin Zanik echoed L.A. general manager and team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's press conference statement that the club's trade acquisition for Doncic from the Mavericks was a boon for the Lakers, as Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal writes.
“Rob Pelinka even said it in his press conference introducing Luka, that it was a gift,” Zanik said. “I think that’s how a lot of my colleagues – I don’t want to speak for them – but how we all kind of felt.”
As has been its custom since Danny Ainge joined Utah's front office, the team swooped in and grabbed some future draft equity in the deal, adding Dallas' 2025 second-round pick and the L.A. Clippers 2025 second-rounder via the Lakers. The Jazz have acquired six future draft picks, some with minor protections, in trades through 2031, plus one pick swap.
In his two games so far for Los Angeles, both against the Jazz, the 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 15.0 points on .407/.267/.500 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals. He is playing under a minutes limit as he recuperates from a calf strain, and has not been permitted to suit up for more than 24 minutes in either bout. The Lakers have gone 1-1 in those bouts.
On the year, Doncic is averaging 27.0 points on .460/.348/.753 shooting splits, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.9 steals through his 24 healthy games.
