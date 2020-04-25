AllLakers
Jeanie Buss Says Phil Jackson Visited Kobe Bryant In January, The Month He Died

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant invited Phil Jackson to the Mamba Sports Academy to watch him coach his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, according to an Instagram post by Jeanie Buss. 

The Lakers owner added that Jackson visited Bryant in January, the same month that Bryant and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. 

Buss included a photo from the day of their visit with Bryant and Jackson standing next to each other smiling, as Bryant looked at his former coach. 

Phil distributed a book (during the first long road trip) to each player chosen specifically chosen for him. Some would enthusiastically jump right in but others would toss them aside and give an eye roll. Once Shaq even wrote a book report! Phil enjoyed cultivating an intellectual curiosity in his players - to have an open mind and seek new experiences, ask questions and never declare something as boring before even giving it a chance. When Phil played for the Knicks, his teammate, Bill Bradley, inspired his curiosity by taking him to cultural events or museums in every city they visited. I would watch Phil curate his book list until he knew what he wanted to give each player. It made me sad if I heard any player joking about it; I didn’t want Phil’s feelings to be hurt. I shared with him how I felt about it and asked him if it bothered him. His answer blew me away. He said, “No, it doesn’t bother me. If they take the book and put it on a shelf and it sits there for 10 years that is okay because there will come a day when he reads it and the message will be delivered. There is no time frame on teaching.” Phil doesn’t coach a player for a season, he coaches him for a lifetime. This is why he is great coach but also one of the best human beings I know. He mentors former players and makes time to listen and encourage. In fact, Kobe asked Phil to send him books over the last few years. Kobe enjoyed coaching Gigi and her teammates so much he invited Phil to the Mamba Academy and watch. I included a photo from one of their visits this January – Phil and Kobe the student / teacher bond lasts forever. Shannon Brown: "Dreams from My Father" by Barack Obama Kobe Bryant: "Blink" by Malcolm Gladwell Andrew Bynum: "Six Easy Pieces" by Walter Mosley Jordan Farmar: "Makes Me Wanna Holler" by Nathan McCall Derek Fisher: "Soul on Ice," by Eldridge Cleaver Pau Gasol: “2666” by Roberto Bolano Luke Walton: "The Monkey Wrench Gang" by Edward Abbey Metta World Peace: "Sacred Hoops" by Phil Jackson Sasha Vujacic: “Reservation Blues” by Alexie

Jackson led Bryant and the Lakers to five NBA championships, including three consecutive titles in 2000-2002.  

Buss also wrote that Bryant reached out to Jackson for book recommendations even after he retired in 2016. Jackson, an 11-time championship coach with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls, had a tradition of handing out different books to each of his players during the first long road trip of the year. 

In 2009-2010, the last season the Lakers won a championship, Jackson gave Bryant the book "Blink" by Malcolm Gladwell.

"Phil doesn’t coach a player for a season, he coaches him for a lifetime," Buss wrote. "This is why he is great coach but also one of the best human beings I know. He mentors former players and makes time to listen and encourage."

Jackson attended Bryant's and Gianna's public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24. 

"The crash was a tragedy for multiple families. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the families that lost loved ones," Jackson said in a statement to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report. "Kobe was a chosen one—special in many ways to many people. Our relationship as coach/player transcended the norm. He went beyond the veil."

