Jeanie Buss Says Phil Jackson Visited Kobe Bryant In January, The Month He Died

Jackson led Bryant and the Lakers to five NBA championships, including three consecutive titles in 2000-2002.
Buss also wrote that Bryant reached out to Jackson for book recommendations even after he retired in 2016. Jackson, an 11-time championship coach with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls, had a tradition of handing out different books to each of his players during the first long road trip of the year.
In 2009-2010, the last season the Lakers won a championship, Jackson gave Bryant the book "Blink" by Malcolm Gladwell.
"Phil doesn’t coach a player for a season, he coaches him for a lifetime," Buss wrote. "This is why he is great coach but also one of the best human beings I know. He mentors former players and makes time to listen and encourage."
Jackson attended Bryant's and Gianna's public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24.
"The crash was a tragedy for multiple families. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the families that lost loved ones," Jackson said in a statement to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report. "Kobe was a chosen one—special in many ways to many people. Our relationship as coach/player transcended the norm. He went beyond the veil."