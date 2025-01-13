Jeremy Sochan Injury Status For Lakers vs Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are still set to play their home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, amid the L.A. wildfires. The Lakers have already postponed two matchups heading into this game.
The wildfires have forced nearly 200,000 residents to evacuate, with both the Palisades and Eaton fires still actively being contained. The NBA has has been monitoring the fires closely, and have made decisions about their L.A. based teams’ home games accordingly.
As the winds have calmed down, and three of the five fires are nearly 100 percent contained, the league is allowing Monday’s matchup against the Spurs to be played.
The Santa Ana Winds are expected to pick back up throughout the week, and Monday is critical in terms of fire containment. More games in the future could be impacted, as the city continues to actively respond to the wildfires.
The Lakers have been directly impacted by the disaster, as head coach J.J. Redick lost his home to the fire. However, the Lakers have been active in practice amid the game cancellations, and seem to be happy to get to be back on the floor.
In preparation for Monday’s matchup against the Spurs, San Antonio’s injury report is pretty light-heading into Los Angeles. The only player listed on the injury report outside of the G-League roster is Jeremy Sochan, who’s been listed as questionable prior to the game.
Sochan is nursing a lower back injury that’s kept him off the floor for the team’s previous two matchups.
Sochan has dealt with injuries throughout the season, having missed a total of 15 games already. His last outing with the team was on January 4 against the Denver Nuggets.
When Sochan was asked to be the starting point guard for his team last season, it was a role he wasn’t accustomed to. However, the addition of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes during the offseason has sparked a renewed sense of energy in Sochan, resulting in a significant improvement in his performance this year.
His defensive statistics are at an all-time high, with 5.4 defensive rebounds per game, placing him third in the league among non-centers. The former Baylor standout has also stepped up his offensive game, averaging 13.4 points per contest while shooting an impressive 53.0 percent from the field.
A final decision on Sochan will be made prior to the matchup.
