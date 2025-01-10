Lakers HC JJ Redick Addresses Whether LA Will Play Spurs Saturday
Although the Los Angeles Lakers had been expected to begin a five-game homestand (and a six-game Los Angeles tilt, with a "road" contest across town scheduled for Sunday, January 19 against the L.A. Clippers) earlier this week, mother nature had other plans.
Some of the worst wildfires in Southern California history hit the region earlier this week, buoyed by some ferocious Santa Ana winds, a nearly year-long drought, and worsening climate change impacts. Multiple 10,000-plus acre fires are currently barely contained.
Understandably, the league opted to postpone L.A.'s first home game of the run, slated for Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, due to the horrific local weather. On Saturday, the Lakers are scheduled to suit up for their first of two scheduled home games against All-Defensive First Team center Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs.
During a presser on Friday, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick revealed his team's current thinking on whether or not it would play against the Spurs. Things are still incredibly touch-and-go on the ground in L.A.
“I want to play tomorrow," Redick indicated. "I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. And if we can play, we’ll play.”
At 20-16, the Lakers are currently the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, just 2.5 games ahead of the No. 10-seeded Spurs (18-19) in a bunched-up West. Los Angeles has lost its last two bouts.
Redick also revealed that his rental home in the Palisades burned down. Thankfully, his family is at least safe.
Here's more information on the wildfires.
-California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation. Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
