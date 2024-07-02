Lakers News: JJ Redick Announces Summer League Head Coach
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick finally revealed who will coach them in their upcoming California Classic and Summer League in Las Vegas. During Dalton Knecht and Bronn James's introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Redick revealed that South Bay Lakers head coach Dane Johnson would coach the Lakers during this month's Summer League.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter/X.
Johnson is coming off his first season as the coach of the South Bay Lakers after serving on the team's coaching staff for the last six seasons. Johnson became the 10th head coach in franchise history.
Although it will be Johnson's team this summer, Redick says he will be heavily involved as this will be his first-ever head coaching gig. Johnson should have a stacked team on his side, starting with rookies Knecht and James, along with possibly Maxwell Lewis and Max Christie, if he chooses to join the team in Vegas.
Johnson is a former player who played at Western Oregon University and earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors. His career dates back to his high school days at St. Francis DeSales (OH) High, which led his school to new heights, including two undefeated league championships.
Johnson has the experience to be up for the task, and we'll see how his collaboration with Redick plays out.
