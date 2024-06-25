Lakers News: JJ Redick Gets Honest About LA's Dan Hurley Pursuit
The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced J.J. Redick as their new head coach on Monday, shortly before holding his introductory press conference. The hiring of Redick was no surprise as he was considered their No. 1 target for much of the hiring process, but the Lakers did heavily consider another candidate — Dan Hurley. Hurley ultimately turned out the job to remain with UConn, but this doesn't mean Redick wasn't always a top option.
At the presser, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was inevitably asked about the team's pursuit of UConn head coach Dan Hurley. Pelinka noted that while the Lakers did go after Hurley, Redick always remained in the Lakers "Plan A" of candidates for the position.
Despite not getting asked directly about Hurley, Redick went ahead and offered his own take on the pursuit of Hurley, noting that he completely understood why the organization went after Hurley.
"When the process was going on and we first met in Chicago, I was getting ready to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals when the Dan Hurley news broke and Rob was quick to call me. We had a great during conversation," Redick said at his presser. "During that four-day period, at no point was my ego or my feelings hurt or bruised in any way. Dan Hurley is a two-time national champion at UConn, I am a two-time 55 Swish League champion in the third and fourth grade division. I understood."
Read More: Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Gives More Insight into LA HC Search
While Hurley is a two-time NCAA National Championship-winning head coach and the reigning Naismith Coach of the Year, Redick is well aware he has no NBA or college basketball coaching experience. Of course Hurley is a well-deserved candidate giving his experience and accomplishments.
Still, the Lakers are confident in their decision to hire Redick despite his lack of experience. Redick's communication skills, basketball knowledge, and experience playing under great coaches like Coach K were among the reasons the organization and Redick himself felt he could succeed in this role.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Issues Statement About Becoming Next Head Coach of Los Angeles