Lakers News: JJ Redick Has 'High Hopes' For Specific LA Starter
The Los Angeles Lakers will head into the 2024-25 season with much enthusiasm and promise as first-time head coach JJ Redick leads them. Redick will be tasked with leading this historic franchise, and he has the potential to be a great head coach. That remains to be seen. In the meantime, he will look to prove himself, and the first of many steps to that journey will start with guard Austin Reaves.
Redick's optimism for Reaves is palpable. He is determined to help Reaves reach his full potential and will do everything in his power to unleash that potential. The Athletic's Shams Charania detailed how Redick holds Reaves in high regard.
"I don't see any scenario in where they move Austin Reaves this offseason," said Charania. "If anyone has seen the way JJ Redick has been glowing about Austin Reaves. JJ Redick wants Austin Reaves to really fulfill his potential, whether that's being an All-Star caliber player, or whatever it is. He has high hopes for Austin Reaves."
Reaves has shown that he can be a top player on a championship-level team. He's improved everywhere, especially on the offensive end, and has become a reliable option for L.A., especially in crunch time. Reaves is an excellent fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and we'll see if Redick can help him be even better as he enters his fourth year.
The 26-year-old still has room for improvement. We'll find out if Redick is the coach who can help Reaves and the others achieve their best and each other's best.
More Lakers: Free Agent Klay Thompson Shunning LA, Reportedly Signing with West Nemesis