Lakers News: JJ Redick Intends to Adjust This Element of LeBron James' Game

How LA's new head coach hopes to tweak his "Mind The Game" podcast co-host's game.

Mar 1, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood (1) and forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Newly-hired Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed during his introductory press conferenceon Monday that he is looking to inspire his "Mind The Game" podcast co-host LeBron James to amplify his long range shooting, as Khobi Price of The Orange County Register relays.

The Los Angeles All-Star combo forward connected on a career-best 41 percent of his long range tries this season, although he took "just" 5.1 triple attempts, his fewest since his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2017-18.

For his career, James is a fairly competent 34.8 percent three point shooter on 4.6 treys a night. He has connected on over 40 percent of his looks just twice, once last season and once in 2012-13.

Redick, of course, emerged as a jump shooting specialist off the ball during his 15 pro seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadlephia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

A 6-foot-3 off-guard out of Duke, Redick was a 41.5 percent career three point shooter on five attempts a game. During his most efficient season from deep, he connected on 47.5 percent of his 5.7 triple tries a night.

