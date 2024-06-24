Lakers News: JJ Redick Intends to Adjust This Element of LeBron James' Game
Newly-hired Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed during his introductory press conferenceon Monday that he is looking to inspire his "Mind The Game" podcast co-host LeBron James to amplify his long range shooting, as Khobi Price of The Orange County Register relays.
The Los Angeles All-Star combo forward connected on a career-best 41 percent of his long range tries this season, although he took "just" 5.1 triple attempts, his fewest since his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2017-18.
For his career, James is a fairly competent 34.8 percent three point shooter on 4.6 treys a night. He has connected on over 40 percent of his looks just twice, once last season and once in 2012-13.
Redick, of course, emerged as a jump shooting specialist off the ball during his 15 pro seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadlephia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
A 6-foot-3 off-guard out of Duke, Redick was a 41.5 percent career three point shooter on five attempts a game. During his most efficient season from deep, he connected on 47.5 percent of his 5.7 triple tries a night.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Issues Statement About Becoming Next Head Coach of Lakers