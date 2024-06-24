JJ Redick Issues Statement About Becoming Next Head Coach of Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made their head coaching decision last week, when former NBA player J.J. Redick was hired as their next coach. The Lakers made their hire of Redick official on Monday, before their press conference to hire Redick as their next head coach.
Prior to the initial presser, Redick released an initial statement on joining the Lakers, per the organization's press release.
"I am incredibly humbled to join the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic and successful sports franchises in the world," Redick said. "This opportunity for me is all about service to the players, team and organization. I want to express my utmost appreciation to Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and the entire Lakers front office. My goal will focus on delivering championship-caliber basketball for Lakers fans everywhere, building on the tremendous history and legacy of the Lakers. I am excited to surround myself with a veteran, innovative staff as we work relentlessly to develop individual players and maximize the team's potential. My family and I couldn't be more ecstatic for this new chapter in our lives and look forward to immersing ourselves in the vibrant Los Angeles community."
Redick becomes the Lakers' next head coach despite having zero NBA coaching experience. Later at his press conference, Redick was upfront about his lack of experience but noted how he learned from his coaches during his playing career and was even told he'd be a coach one day.
There will be a lot of pressure on Redick and the Lakers in this role, especially due to his inexperience. In addition, the Lakers have a historic franchise with two greats. Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The expectations are to seriously contend for a championship and ultimately win one, which Redick is well aware of entering this position.
