JJ Redick Looking to Emphasize Lakers Best Asset With New Starting Lineup
When the Los Angeles Lakers hired new head coach JJ Redick, it signaled that inevitable changes were coming for the organization. Redick hopes the latest change he made will continue to spark a resurgence in the Lakers' offense.
Rookie Dalton Knecht was added to the starting lineup before the Lakers' road game against the San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles went on to defeat the Spurs 119-101.
Knecht joined Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis as the starting five, an indication that Redick hopes to tap in to the offense more so than previous games.
“A coach would say if you were to take an NBA team and go play a pickup game, and not call plays, the ball is just gonna naturally find the best offensive players,” Redick told Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. “When [Knecht] plays with that group, we don’t necessarily have to run a lot of plays for him. The ball is going to find him. You know, A.D. and Bron and AR, they all trust him.
“He’s really good at creating windows. He’s really good at cutting. Obviously, when he does have the ball or when we’re running action for him, like, he can score that way. But just really fits in with that group offensively.”
One could argue that Knecht is the X-factor on offense. The rookie isn't the team's most consistent scorer, but when he's rolling he looks unstoppable. The switch to the starting lineup means Redick is putting a bigger focus on offense.
The Lakers score 119.5 points per 100 possessions when Knecht is on the court. When Knecht is on the bench, the Lakers score just 109.7, which means the rookie has the biggest individual swing on the team.
Starting Knecht won't always guarantee the Lakers win, but it should aid the team's efforts in orchestrating a consistent offensive flow. The recent scoring struggles of Anthony Davis also highlight the need for another top scorer in Los Angeles.
Redick may envision Knecht providing a boost for the offense as the season progresses. However, Davis will have to bounce back in order to give the Lakers their best chance of climbing the rankings of the Western Conference.
The Lakers are currently sixth in the West with a 12-8 record.
