JJ Redick Not 'Running From Challenge' of Coaching The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to hire former NBA guard JJ Redick to be the new head coach this offseason, despite Redick not having any previous experience. The Lakers' job is seen around the league as one of the hardest to do because the expectations are enormous.
Being the head coach of the Lakers can be thankless, as it's title or bust every season. Coaches are viewed solely based on if they can win championships so many were concerned about Redick taking the job as his first position in the NBA.
However, during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Redick addressed that he is not backing down from the challenge of coaching in Los Angeles. He understands the pressure he is under and wants all the smoke coming.
"I want that challenge. I’m not going to run from that challenge”
The former guard hasn't been shy about his desire to get into coaching and saw the opportunity to coach the Lakers as a perfect chance. Despite his lack of experience, Redick is confident, and the Lakers believe he is the right person for the job.
Redick was asked whether or not he spoke with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka regarding comments made two years ago about Los Angeles. Redick said the Lakers' job wasn't a "good job" at the time.
"Did not address that with Rob. We didn't feel the need to address it."
Redick will be tested early as the Lakers are vying for another title. With stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James still on the roster, the pressure is on Redick to maximize the team to get them into championship form. There may be some growing pains but the window to prove himself will likely be short-lived.
More Lakers: LeBron James Shows Leadership Skills On-Court With Team USA