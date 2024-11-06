JJ Redick Plans to Play New Laker vs Memphis
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their newest center, Christian Koloko, into the rotation against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Head coach JJ Redick told the media, including ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Koloko was medically cleared to play last week by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel.
He began practicing with the Lakers and has been ramping up his play since then.
The 24-year-old dealt with a blood clot issue that sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 campaign, but he was making strong progress over the past few weeks and will now make his 2024-25 season debut.
The Lakers' frontcourt wasn't strong before, and it won't be tonight as they will be without superstar Anthony Davis. Davis is ruled out for the Grizzlies match due to what Redick is calling "left foot soreness."
The Lakers will rely on Koloko and backup center Jaxson Hayes to go up against Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey.
Last month, McMenamin explained that the NBA's fitness-to-play panel consisted of a league-appointed doctor, a player's union-appointed doctor, and a mutually agreed-upon third doctor. The Lakers are optimistic that Koloko will eventually play a big role in the team, which could start as early as Wednesday night.
The Toronto Raptors drafted the former Arizona Wildcat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 33 overall pick.
He appeared in 58 games as a rookie and averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 48 percent from the field in 13.8 minutes per game. While he wasn't a major contributor, he seemed well on his way to becoming a solid interior defender who could provide frontcourt depth for the Raptors.
However, due to his issue, he was ruled out for the 2023-24 season, and eventually, the Raptors waived him in Jan. 2024. The Raptors waived him to complete the trade that sent All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers last season.
The Lakers felt good about Koloko and that he would get healthy soon, so they took a chance on him, signing him to a two-way contract in mid-Sept. 2024.
L.A. got him for cheap, and we will find out if he can play at the NBA level and be productive. If that is the case, the Lakers won't need to make a trade for another big man, but it could take a while.
Don't overreact to how good or bad Koloko does on Wednesday.
