Lakers News: JJ Redick Raves About Critical Role Player Ahead of Season Start
When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Gabe Vincent during the summer of 2023, they expected the former Miami Heat standout be a key piece to their rotation a season ago. Unfortunately a knee injury derailed Vincent's season causing him to only participate in 11 games during the 2023-24 regular season. The Laker elected not to make any blockbuster deals in the offseason, meaning they are doubling down on the core they attempted to establish a year ago.
As Lakers training camp is underway, newly hired head coach JJ Redick has had high praise for Vincent. Redick was asked about Vincent's health, and the Lakers lead man, credited communication with medical staff as a catalyst for his potential success this season.
“First of all, the communication level regarding his health I think has been where it starts,” Redick said after the Lakers’ practice on Thursday. “I’m not gonna ask him to do anything that’s gonna put him in a position to get hurt again. I think we constantly have to monitor that with our player performance staff and Dr. Sims.”
Redick was also very impressed with the way Vincent has conducted himself as a professional. The biggest thing the Lakers' head coach wants to see from Vincent is the same level of aggression that made him such a key contributor in the Miami Heat's 2023 run to the NBA Finals.
“One of the things I just talked about with him is just having a really aggressive mentality. He is, and I knew this prior to him being back in the gym, I knew that he was super professional, Rob talked about that when I got the job. We have a lot of these guys, I feel very fortunate, but he’s like one of those guys where you’re like ‘Man I wish I had 10 Gabe Vincents.’
“He’s easy to coach, you know what he’s gonna be day-to-day consistency. So for the performance side in terms of on-court production and all that, I think the biggest thing for him is just having a really aggressive mentality. Don’t turn down shots, coming off an action your first shot is shoot a three. For him specifically I think just creating that level of freedom and clear mindedness is important.”
Vincent will be a key piece to this Lakers nine-man rotations this upcoming season as he will be tasked with defending at a high-level and consistently threating defenses from three-point line.
