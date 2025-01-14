Lakers' JJ Redick Reacts After Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Gift Sons Their Jerseys
The final score of the Los Angeles Lakers' lopsided 126-102 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs was almost beside the point.
The fact that L.A. was able to take the court at all was itself something of a triumph moment. Two Lakers games last week were canceled due to the historically horrific wildfires currently ravaging the city of Los Angeles and greater Southern California, caused by extremely dry conditions and intense Santa Ana winds.
But on Monday, the Lakers took to the court again. Yes, they lost and fell to a 20-17 record on the year — while watching a Western Conference nemesis improve to 19-19 — but more importantly they suited up safely.
After the game, JJ Redick's former L.A. Clippers teammate Chris Paul and burgeoning Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama gifted their signed jerseys to the Lakers head coach's sons, who lost their entire collection of basketball paraphernalia in the wildfires, as the Redick family's Pacific Palisades rental home tragically burned down.
Redick reflected on the sweet moment in his postgame press time, as captured by Josh Paredes of FanSided.
"He called me this afternoon. He said, 'Vic and I are gonna go, whether you win or we win, we're gonna go over and give the boys jerseys. And he's well aware that they're huge NBA fans," Redick said.
The game got away from the Lakers late, as they were outscored 37-13 in a brutal fourth quarter.
Wembanyama finished with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field (2-of-6 from deep) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Paul notched a 13-point, 10-assist double-double in just 29 minutes.
"[I] ran a podcast out of my home for two years, all the players would come through and [Redick's sons would] get their jerseys or their cards signed," Redick added. "They had a collection of jerseys and cards."
"They lost all that [in the wildfire]," Redick explained.
"So it was nice of them to do it. And now they each have two, 'cause Austin [Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day. So I just... I appreciate all the love. I'm not surprised Chris did something like that."
For more information on the wildfires, which could continue to affect the city through at least Wednesday, please check out some resources below.
-L.A. County Fire Department
-L.A. County Government
-Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
-Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
