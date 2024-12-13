JJ Redick Reveals Lakers Have Done 'Internal Auditing' to Get Back on Track
The Los Angeles Lakers have come back down to earth a bit after starting the new season off very well. Los Angeles is 3-7 over their past 10 games and have seen themselves fall back down in the standings.
Part of this has been due to injuries but the team has also been playing extremely inconsistent. Luckily for the Lakers, they were given a couple days off between games due to the NBA Cup schedule.
Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA Cup so they were able to benefit from the time off. During this time, head coach JJ Redick said that the team was doing some "internal auditing" to figure out any problems.
“We’ve already started doing some internal auditing,” coach JJ Redick said after the Lakers’ 107-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. “Some comparisons between the first 14 games, really offensively the first 15 games, and what we’ve done the (next 10 games). Just trying to figure out what works, what doesn’t. … It’s a good opportunity for everybody.”
Los Angeles has been trying to get things back on track, with Redick leading the way. The first-time head coach has been trying to figure out rotations to use but has had trouble finding anything consistent.
The Lakers will return to the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight as they look to win their second straight game. However, they will likely be doing so without the services of star LeBron James.
James has been recovering from a lingering foot issue and the Lakers are being cautious with him. Redick spoke about the injury earlier this week.
"In game, he's asked for a sub a couple times because he's gassed," Redick said Wednesday. "For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes, and Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest."
For the year, James has averaged 23 points on 49.5% shooting, 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds. The star has also shot 35.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Without James, Los Angeles could have some trouble with the Timberwolves. But it seems that Redick has at least been putting together a plan of attack for this game and going forward.
More Lakers: New Lakers Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to Shocking California Rival