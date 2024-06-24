JJ Redick Reveals Whether Or Not He Will Continue Podcasting After Taking Lakers Job
There were many burning questions upon the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to hire J.J. Redick as their next head coach, including whether or not Redick would continue the podcast he hosts alongside LeBron James, the "Mind the Game" podcast.
At his introductory press conference, Redick noted that the podcast will not continue as he has been “excommunicated from the content space” and hopes to not be podcasting for a long time, which would of course happen if his coaching career is successful.
Redick and James began the podcast earlier this year, and the podcast immediately was received with immense support and popularity. Each of their nine episodes received over 700,000 views, if not over a million views as the two broke down basketball and dove into detail about the game in ways not heard before. Their candid conversation and basketball knowledge made the podcast a must-listen for many.
With Redick taking this head coaching job, his role in the podcast will of course not be able to continue. At this point, it's unclear if James will continue the podcast on his own, bring on a new co-host, or end the podcast altogether.
Not only does his new coaching job end his podcasting career for the time being, but his broadcasting career as well. Redick had worked as a broadcaster for the last two and a half years and just finished calling the 2024 NBA Finals.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Gives More Insight into LA HC Search
JJ Redick Issues Statement About Becoming Next Head Coach of Lakers