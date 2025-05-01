JJ Redick Sends Strong Message to Lakers After Playoff Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers' championship aspirations for the 2025 playoffs were officially dashed in an anticlimactic 103-96 Game 5 first round defeat to the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at home.
L.A. put up some fight, but couldn't hold off four-time Defensive Player of the Year Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the paint. Gobert absolutely went off, logging a 27-point, 24-rebound double-double in the victory.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Gives One Word Answer About Game 5 Lineup Plan
All-Star Minnesota swingman Anthony Edwards logged an inefficient 15-point, 11-rebound double-double of his own. Three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle scored 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe.
The Lakers looked fatigued late. 40-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James scored just five points on 2-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter. Doncic, battling a back injury suffered in the second half, took just three shots from the floor, making one.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Waste No Time Taking Shots At Lakers
Speaking to reporters after the game (and the Lakers' season) had ended, first-year head coach JJ Redick called out his team for not being fit enough to compete, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Redick said he wanted his players to "get in championship shape" over the summer. As McMenamin observes, Redick did not reveal exactly which players he felt weren't in "championship shape," but fans can certainly put two and two together.
Current Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has tried to use fitness issues to justify his controversial decision to trade superstar five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for a single first round pick, 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis (six years' Doncic senior, and infamously injury-prone), and 3-and-D wing Max Christie (the Mavericks also shipped a 2025 second round draft pick to the Utah Jazz, as did the Lakers).
Doncic missed much of the season with a left calf strain incurred during a Christmas Day loss to, funnily enough, the Minnesota Timberwolves — while Doncic was still on the Mavericks. He has been accused of not prioritizing fitness in the way many of his All-Star peers — like, say, James — have over the years, with a supposed predilection for beer and hookah bars.
It didn't seem to adversely impact Doncic's run to the 2024 NBA Finals with Dallas, although it arguably made a difference against Minnesota this year, especially given Doncic's defensive struggles against Timberwolves perimeter players.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.