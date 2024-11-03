Lakers News: JJ Redick's Major Strategy Change Led to Win Over Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers squeaked out a narrow 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors, marking LA's first road win of the season. And it looks like a strategy shift from head coach JJ Redick may be the cause.
According to a report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick believes an adjustment in the Lakers rotation was necessary for their win over Toronto.
"JJ Redick said he adjusted the rotation tonight to put the ball in D’Angelo Russell’s hands more next to Anthony Davis," Buha wrote on social media. "That also resulted in Austin Reaves and LeBron James playing more together, with Redick noting their two-man chemistry."
This was later confirmed by shooting guard Austin Reaves.
"Austin Reaves said that JJ Redick approached him and D’Angelo Russell this morning about adjusting the rotation and both were on board with the change," Buha noted.
This resulted in power forward/center Anthony Davis' and point guard D'Angelo Russel having their best game yet.
Davis recorded 38 points on 14-for-20 shooting as well as 11 total rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks. Russell scored 19 points on seven-for-13 shooting and recorded six assists and three rebounds.
LeBron James and Reaves also had standout performances. James scored 27 points on nine-for-17 shooting and recorded 10 assists, six total rebounds, and one steal.
While Reaves only made four of 13 field goal attempts and missed all six of his three-point attempts, he pulled through by making 12 of his 14 free throw attempts, resulting in a total of 20 points. He also had six assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block.
In the end, these rotation adjustments resulted in the Lakers' best offensive performance since they beat the Sacramento Kings 131-127.
Already, these kind of adjustments seem like a major improvement over last season, where there appered to be few adjustments made and none of the players on the Lakers' roster seemed to have any respect for former head coach Darvin Ham.
Currently, the Lakers are ranked as the fourth best team in the Western Conference with a 4-2 record. They are currently sitting behind the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, who are both 4-1, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are undefeated.
Next up, Los Angeles will be facing the Detroit Pistons, who have a miserable 1-5 record.
