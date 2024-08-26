Josh Hart Gets Honest About Disappointment in Being Traded From Lakers to Pelicans
One of the more fun role players from the past decade with the Los Angeles Lakers was guard Josh Hart. Hart could do a little of everything on the floor, making him a valued member of the team.
But when the opportunity presented itself for the Lakers to land star big man Anthony Davis, putting Hart into the deal became an easy choice. Hart was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans with a few other Los Angeles players and he spent a few seasons in New Orleans.
Now with the New York Knicks, Hart has had time to reflect on his career a little bit. While on The Rommates Show podcast, Hart mentioned that he didn't believe anyone would say that they were excited about being traded to New Orleans.
I don’t think you’ll ever hear someone say they were excited to be traded to New Orleans.”
He clarified this but saying that he loved his time with the Pelicans. However, going from Los Angeles to New Orleans is quite the change of scenery.
New Orleans is one of the smallest markets in the United States, giving Hart a much different lifestyle. Upon seeing this news from Hart, new Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray chimed in.
He was just traded to the Pelicans from the Atlanta Hawks and had some thoughts on the matter.
Murray was at one time a prime trade target of the Lakers, with the Hawks almost trading him to Los Angeles last trade deadline. Now that he's in New Orleans, it seems Murray is doing what he can to appeal to his new fanbase.
Hart has found a new home in New York but his time with the Lakers is a memorable one for him indeed. While he didn't get to be part of any winning teams in Los Angeles, he can forever say that he was a member of the Lakers.
He spent two seasons with the Lakers, averaging 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in his final year. Hart was traded to the Lakers on draft night in 2017 and the bond was formed.
The veteran guard has craved a nice career out for himself and he is now a valued piece to the Knicks puzzle. He and the Knicks are expected to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season and many Lakers fans still wish he was on the roster.
