JR Smith Officially Signs With The Lakers

The Lakers filled their open roster spot by signing JR Smith on Wednesday.

The team had a spot to fill after Avery Bradley opted out of the season's resumption near Orlando on June 23 because his six-year-old son has struggled with past respiratory illnesses, which makes him high-risk if he were to contract COVID-19.

Smith played alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2018. They won the franchise's first championship together in 2016.

He has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 15 seasons with New Orleans, Denver, New York and Cleveland.

But Smith hasn't played since Nov. 19, 2018, when he mutually parted ways with the Cavaliers, raising questions around his conditioning and sharpness. Smith worked out with the Lakers in February before they signed Dion Waiters.

In 11 games with the Cavaliers in 2018, Smith averaged only 6.7 points on 30.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will have a big hole on the defensive end without Bradley, who started in 44 games this season and was known as a dogged perimeter defender.

Alex Caruso said on video conference call Wednesday morning that filling Bradley's role will be a group effort.

"It might not be with one person," Caruso said. "But this team has done a great job all year when guys have been out of stepping up and filling a role or a need, whether it be ‘Bron missing a game or a guard being out for a couple of games because of injury. I’m not sure if I’m going to be the sole provider of everything that Avery did. That’s a lot to ask for just because of how good he is at what he does. But I’m definitely going to be ready to fill part of that gap and that need."

Smith, who is career 37 percent three-point shooter, could space out the floor for James and Anthony Davis.

He was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2013 with the Knicks and has 11 years of playoff experience.

He has career playoff averages of 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal in 29.5 minutes a game. He's ninth all-time in postseason three-pointers made and fourth all-time in three-pointers made in the NBA Finals.