Lakers News: Latest On Health Of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Anthony Davis Prior To L.A.-Denver II

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be somewhat shorthanded once again in another early season matchup against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, star big man Anthony Davis will be questionable for L.A. Center Thomas Bryant and point guard Dennis Schröder, both recovering from thumb surgeries, continue to rehabilitate from their injuries.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that Lakers swingman Juan Toscano-Anderson remains out for the second consecutive night due to a sprained left ankle.

The Lakers' injury report, as shared by Woike, indicates that the club's rookie two-way players, point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and forward Cole Swider, are away from L.A., working with its El Segundo NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Swider is himself injured, working his way back from a right foot stress reaction, and is set to be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks.

The 0-5 Lakers will hope to have better luck against the 4-2 Nuggets tonight at Crypto.com Arena than they did on Wednesday. In that contest, even with a healthy (ish) Davis, the Lakers struggled to contain two-time MVP Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and their offense fell apart late. L.A. ultimately (obviously) lost, 110-99.

JTA has proven to be an eager, athletic contributor on both sides of the ball in limited minutes when he has played for Los Angeles. One would hope that Toscano-Anderson's long-range shooting will eventually level out. A career 35.2% three-point shooter on 1.5 attempts, he has had a chilly start to his jump-shooting this morning. He's made just 12.5% of his 2.0 triples.

Although Los Angeles continues listing All-NBA small forward LeBron James on its injury report with a sore left foot, he is expected to suit up tonight.

Tonight's game will be tip off at 6:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet.