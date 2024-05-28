All Lakers

Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Moving Tribute to Fellow UCLA Great Bill Walton

Cap pays his last respects.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 1978; unknown location, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center (33) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shoots against Portland Trailblazers center Bill walton (32) during the 1978 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 1978; unknown location, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center (33) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shoots against Portland Trailblazers center Bill walton (32) during the 1978 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to X once the news came out that his fellow UCLA alum-turned-longtime on-court nemesis Bill Walton had passed away following a lengthy cancer battle.

The 7-foot-2 Abdul-Jabbar, while still Lew Alcindor, won three consecutive NCAA championships from 1967-69 under John Wooden at UCLA, being named the National College Player of the Year and a three-time consensus All-American First Teamer in the process. His success beget Walton's, who arrived in 1970-71 but didn't start playing varsity ball until his sophomore year. Walton won titles from 1972-73 for the Bruins, and was himself a three-time consensus All-American and three-time National College Player of the Year from 1972-74 before declaring for the NBA draft where he, like Abdul-Jabbar, was the No. 1 pick.

Walton quickly established himself as the second-best center in the league, behind only Abdul-Jabbar, and guided the Portland Trail Blazers to a 49-33 record and the 1977 championship. A series of debilitating foot injuries changed the course of the 6-foot-11 Walton's career going forward, but he still won the MVP the next season before eventually remaking himself into a key reserve for the Lakers' great rivals in the 1980s, the Boston Celtics. Walton was named the Sixth Man of the Year on the 1985-86 Boston club that won 67 games en route to the title over the Houston Rockets.

More Lakers: Top Head Coach Candidate Hoping to Hire Other Contenders as Assistants

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.