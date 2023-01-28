The ex-LA guard was shipped out to D.C. as part of the Rui Hachimura deal.

Former Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Kendrick Nunn had a solid debut with his new franchise, the Washington Wizards, following the deal earlier this week that sent out three second-round LA draft picks and Nunn's contract in exchange for new LA forward Rui Hachimura.

In his debut night for the Wizards, a 108-103 win over the Houston Rockets, he scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor, including this magnificent dunk:

One game in with the Wiz and the dude looks more athletic than he did in a year and half with LA. Ouch. He also chipped in four rebounds, four dimes, and two steals.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson and Sandeep Chandok of Bally Sports spoke about Nunn's fresh start away from LA:

"Ultimately, the Wizards are happy from up top and on the personnel side, from folks I've spoken to, over to the players side. And I actually did catch up with Kendrick Nunn on the way out the door. I said, 'Welcome to the District.' He said, Thanks man,' and he smiled."

"[Wiz coach] Wes Unseld Jr. said that he's really excited to showcase both he, alongside Kuz as well as Bradley Beal, in their system... Kendrick Nunn is somebody that they're excited to have on their roster as a pure scorer."

This all tracks with what Nunn himself had to say about his new gig. He spoke with Meghan McPeak of NBC Sports Washington regarding his fresh opportunity in D.C.

"I was excited," Nunn said. "Finally get an opportunity to showcase being myself again. It's a great opportunity for me. Great organization. I'm learning a little bit more and more each hour and I'm just excited to be here."

For the year Nunn is averaging a career-worst 6.9 points on .412/.328/.810 shooting splits, 1.5 rebounds, and one assist.