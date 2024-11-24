Kendrick Perkins Takes Shot at Lakers For Another Loss to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second consecutive loss, this time to the Denver Nuggets, in embarrassing fashion, 127-102.
This marks the Lakers' biggest loss of the season thus far. While the Lakers appeared to be in the game as the second half began, the Nuggets quickly shut down any hopes.
Denver, coming off a back-to-back, looked like a fresher and more eager team than L.A. However, another poor third-quarter performance by the Lakers was their downfall.
The Lakers are now 10-6 in the season, and while it just appears to be another measly game in November against the Nuggets, their constant shortcomings to Denver have been a common theme. NBA analyst and former champion Kendrick Perkins went as far as to say that the Nuggets may just have mind control over the Lakers.
Perkins gave a blunt take on Saturday night's game via Twitter/X.
"The Nuggets just got mind control over the Lakers," tweeted Perkins.
"I just don’t understand how the Nuggets played last night in a hard fought battle against the Mavs and manage to have way more energy than the Lakers."
The Nuggets appear to have the Lakers' number in these past handful of matchups. That was no different on Saturday, as arguably the best player in the world, Nikola Jokić, poured in 34 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in 37 minutes of action.
The Lakers' leading scorer was Austin Reaves, with 19 points. The star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James was nowhere to be found, as they only combined for 32 points on 36 percent combined shooting from the field.
It was a rather despicable display by the Lakers, and their struggles against the Nuggets continue. The Lakers have dropped the last five regular-season matchups to the Nuggets, and it appears to be going the same way.
The Lakers are in control for most of the game, or a part of the game, and the Nuggets do just enough to stay within striking distance before they turn on the jets and blow away the Lakers with their execution on both ends of the court.
L.A. has looked lackluster through this two-game skid, but they'll have a chance to reserve things on Tuesday when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns as part of the NBA Cup.
The Lakers remain undefeated in NBA Cup play with a 9-0 overall record.
