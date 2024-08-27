Kenny Smith Predicts Where LeBron James Will End his Career
The Summer of 2024 has been rewarding for the National Basketball Association's all-time leading scorer LeBron James. After a disappointing end to the Lakers 2023-24 season 'The King' still remained at the top of headlines.
On June 27, 2024, James watched as his son Bronny James was selected 55th overall by his Los Angeles Lakers making them the first father-son duo to actively play together in the NBA. In an interview with Today, James spoke about his opportunity to play with his son this upcoming season.
"It's probably, when it comes to basketball, it's the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever had...I’ve done it all as an individual, but there’s no greater accomplishment that will be able to overtake me being able to be on the same floor as my son. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened.”
July rolled around and James would finally sign his two-year extension with Lakers worth $104 million deal with a player option and no-trade clause.
Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media about the decision to bring back their All-NBA forward.
"No one plays the game like LeBron James, and his commitment to continuous performance and long-term sustained excellence is unmatched, LeBron is one of the most dynamic and competitive players to ever take the NBA court and we're grateful to have his leadership as he returns for a seventh season with the Lakers. Alongside fellow team captain Anthony Davis, LeBron and new Lakers head coach JJ Redick will together lead a championship-caliber team that will play with great pride every time they take the floor. Entering his 22nd season of NBA basketball, LeBron continues to remind us that no obstacle is too big and no goal is out of reach. We're so thankful that the history-making story of LeBron James will continue to be written in front of Lakers fans throughout the world."
During an interview with Responsible Gambling, TNT analyst Kenny Smith commented on what he thinks the future will look for James who will be almost 42 when his contract expires.
"I think he ends his career as a Laker — that's just my personal opinion, I haven't spoken to him, or anyone with that influence."
A lot like NFL all-time great Tom Brady, James' has been on the winning side of his battle with father time. James was voted 2nd team All-NBA last season at the age of 39 where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 8.3 rebounds.
The aging superstar put the basketball world on notice during the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading Team USA to their fifth consecutive gold medal. The Most Valuable Player of the Olympic tournament still seems to have more left to give to the game of basketball, making it hard to foresee what his future will look like after his contract with the Lakers expires.
