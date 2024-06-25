Lakers News: Key Aspect Makes JJ Redick Excellent Pick for LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a massive risk by hiring JJ Redick, the first-time head coach, to lead them into this new era of Laker basketball. Things could turn sideways quickly, and this experiment can be a total failure; however, the Lakers brass and many pundits and experts believe it can work because of Redick's huge potential. It's a high-risk, high-reward move, and the Lakers hope to benefit from the latter.
Redick has all the tools and potential to be a high-level NBA coach. It may not happen in year one, but with the right pieces around him, he could be the next great coach in the association. That may be way down the line; in the meantime, his work ethic, hunger, and youthfulness are what the Lakers desperately need. Many believe he could use that to his advantage in his first year as a head coach, especially his youthfulness. Social media personality Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson shared his thoughts on the hire and said Redick, being only 39 years old and not being too far removed from the game, could be used to his benefit.
Although the Lakers are not a young team, especially regarding their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The NBA is turning into a young man's league, a very different league than how Redick entered it; however, with his youthfulness and ability to adapt, he could fit in like a glove. On top of that, Davis and James will be together for a short time. The Lakers will be a young team soon, and Redick's job will be to adapt to a young team if things trend toward that direction after the departure of James.
The Lakers brass will count on Redick to do just that. With the right pieces in place, both on the roster and in the coaching assistant department, Redick could reach his full potential as a coach. The Lakers must help Redick to help themselves.
More Lakers: Former Lakers PG Chimes In On Hiring Of JJ Redick