Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' five-game win streak came to a close against the best of the West, the Denver Nuggets, at Ball Arena. Though a banged-up LA team missing four of its seven top scorers (including three of its top four), plus two key role players for much of the night, fell 122-109 to a deeper, healthier Denver club, the players who did partake did so with plenty of gusto.

Chief among the Lakers who shone brightest in the loss was center Thomas Bryant, who has been terrific while starting for the injured Anthony Davis.

"I believe we're trending in the right direction," Bryant said. "The start of the season was a little bit tough for us but as of right now I feel like we're in the right direction of just trying to get to what we're trying to accomplish. So I am happy with where we're at right now. Still a lot of things that we got to work on, still have a lot of things that we got to accomplish, but I like where we're headed."

Against Denver, Bryant scored 17 points at a surprisingly inefficient 6-of-14 clip from the field, and pulled down 10 rebounds. Across his last 10 games for LA (all starts), he is averaging 17.1 points, on 67% shooting, and 11.2 boards.