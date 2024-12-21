Kings All-Star Downgraded Ahead of Lakers Rematch
The Los Angeles Lakers will look for their third win in a row and their second in three nights over their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings.
However, the Lakers may face a depleted Kings team as their All-Star forward, Domantas Sabonis, has been downgraded from available to questionable.
Sabonis is dealing with a back issue.
Sabonis was also questionable prior to Thursday's game due to his back. However, as we approach game time, it's unclear how much it could bother him.
Sabonis hasn't been on the injury report all day but is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a back injury. With Trey Lyles (calf) also questionable, Isaac Jones and Alex Len could receive increased playing time against the Lakers.
Sabonis is currently dealing with a back contusion. He has not missed a game since suffering back spasms in mid-November. The star big man has been spectacular so far this season and should be on his way to San Francisco for the 2025 All-Star game.
In 26 games played this season, Sabonis is averaging 21.4 points per game, 13.0 rebounds (second in the league), 6.2 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 62 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.
The Kings' big man is one of six players in the league currently averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and his 23 total double-doubles lead the NBA.
In his latest game against the Lakers, Sabonis was his usual great self, scoring 18 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action in the loss to L.A.
Sabonis leads the team in rebounds and assists.
The Lakers had to tug and pull with the Kings on Thursday before L.A. ran away with the game in the final minutes. The Lakers defeated the Kings 113-100, and they'll look to do the same on Saturday.
The Lakers are the underdogs in this contest with a +4.5 spread. They are 3-2 against the rest of their division and 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Lakers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Kings give up. Los Angeles is averaging 104.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field in their last 10 games. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.
