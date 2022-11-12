Skip to main content

Lakers News: Several L.A. Starters Up In Air On Kings-Lakers Injury Report

A shorthanded Lakers squad strives to pick up a win.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the visiting Sacramento Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

But they'll be doing so somewhat short-staffed.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports that L.A. All-Star forward LeBron James will be sitting due to the left adductor strain he incurred on Wednesday in the team's loss to the Clippers. 

Per Marc Stein, another starter, shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, remains questionable due to a non-COVID-19 ailment. Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder continue to rehabilitate their surgically-repaired UCLs.

Anthony Davis has been listed as probable to play tonight, having been saddled with a non-COVID-19 illness, per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. It is unclear as of this writing if this is the same ailment as what's currently afflicting Walker, and/or what felled Patrick Beverley and LeBron James for much of last week.

L.A.'s rookie two-way players, point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and forward Cole Swider, are currently getting in reps with the Lakers' NBA G League team, the South Bay Lakers.

Sacramento, coached by former Los Angeles head coach Mike Brown, has lost four of its last six games. The Kings have also won five of their past eight regular season matchups against the Lakers, in the pre-Brown era (they were last coached by Alvin Gentry on an interim basis, who had stepped in for fired ex-Lakers head coach Luke Walton). The two California clubs went 2-2 last year.

Another ex-Laker, Malik Monk was one of the Kings' splashier summer signings as the team looked to improve its depth around stars Fox and Sabonis. The team also traded for former Hawks sharpshooter Kevin Huerter.

The Kings unfortunately boast a clean bill of health.

The action tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT, broadcasting locally on Spectrum SportsNet.

