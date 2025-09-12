Knicks Eyeing Lakers Free Agent for Open Roster Spot: Report
The New York Knicks are considering a Los Angeles Lakers free agent for one of their open two-way roster slots, according to a new report.
Ian Begley of SNY.tv writes that ex-L.A. center Trey Jemison III could link up with New York ahead of the club's training camp, which opens on September 24.
“Big man Trey Jemison III is among the players on New York’s radar as they plan for camp,” Begley writes.
The Knicks currently have no one officially inked to a two-way deal, meaning there are three open slots. The club is bringing back guard Landry Shamet and signing Garrison Mathews to possible training camp deals, likely to be Exhibit 9 agreements given their veteran pedigrees. Former Mexico City Capitanes swingman Dink Pate, an NBA rookie, is also on an Exhibit 10 contract.
The 6-foot-11 Jemison, 25, has been tooling around the NBA and the G League since going undrafted out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2023. Prior to his 2025 stint with the Lakers, he's played for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans, plus New Orleans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.
Jemison's Lakers Run
The injury-depleted Lakers signed Jemison to a two-way deal on January 15, and held on to him for the entire season after not being able to add a starting-caliber five following their midseason trade of Anthony Davis to net five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic. He suited up for 22 games with the Lakers proper, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per.
For their part, the Lakers have two of their three two-way slots occupied, by 2024-25 two-way center Christian Koloko and undrafted rookie guard Chris Manon. Presumably, Exhibit 10 signings Eric Dixon, Arthur Kaluma, Augustas Marciulionis, RJ Davis and Kylor Kelley will all be competing for that last two-way slot.
Jemison invariably enjoyed a bigger role with the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers. In four regular season contests for South Bay, he averaged 10.5 points on 50 percent field goal shooting and 66.7 percent free throw shooting, 7.8 boards, 1.8 dimes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per.
Latest Lakers News
