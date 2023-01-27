Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other souls were lost three years ago today, on an ill-fated helicopter ride in Calabasas.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports spoke with eight-time Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday, the eve of this rather morbid anniversary. Irving had been close to Bryant, often leaning on him for advice throughout his NBA career.

“Kobe as the man was very inspirational,” Irving told Robinson. “Very loving, compassionate. Always had an open heart for those that wanted to follow his knowledge, wisdom."

Irving won a title while playing alongside currently Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in 2016. The duo did it in dynamic fashion, as the Cavs came back to beat a 73-9 Golden State Warriors club that had been leading the series 3-1. Notably, the first person Irving called after the seventh game of the series ended in spectacular fashion was Bryant, who had just retired that season after a 20-year run with the Lakers.

“He always wanted to pass on what he learned. I was just more than grateful that I could have him as a mentor for as many years that I did.” “Him as a spirit is eternal. He’s everywhere right now. Gigi [Bryant's daughter Gianna] is everywhere, and all of the people that transitioned that day [are] helping us out. So they’re never far, so it’s constant remembrance. I’m grateful that I got to spend time with him and learn from him as a man.”

Irving told Robinson that he likes to reflect on Bryant's achievements and positive impact as a person beyond the hardwood, though he conceded that the 18-time All-Star and five-time LA champ was quite the player, too.