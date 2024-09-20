Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Sneaker Line Getting into Halloween Spirit This Year
The entire basketball community was brought to their knees when it was announced that Los Angles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020. Fans, media, and players across the NBA were devastated by the news of Bryant's passing, which was a testament to the lasting impact that the 'Black Mamba' had on his peers. Bryant's legacy is heralded in the sports world, and recently popular sportswear brand 'Nike' decided to honor him again through a 2024 Halloween release centered around the Kobe 5 Protro.
This sneaker is scheduled to be made available to the public in October of 2024. The Kobe 5 Protro X-Ray sneakers are part of a collection that is centered around Kobe's quest for his fifth championship ring back in 2010. Along with the sneaker, this collection will include highly sought-after item the “Broken Not Beaten” Kobe Bryant X-Ray graphic tee. The shirt features an X-ray image of Bryant's injured hand which is a way to symbolize his resilience, strength, mentality, and will to win that made him such an inspiring basketball player during his time in the NBA.
Bryant's obsession with greatness is one of the biggest contributors to his influence across the world of athletics but his physical toughness may have been even more impressive. Throughout his time as a member of the Lakers', Bryant has had a number of iconic moments in games that he has played in while dealing with an injury. Notable examples are when he played in an entire game only using his left hand after tearing his labrum in his right shoulder, or the time Bryant hit two clutch free throws after tearing his Achilles in order to lift the Lakers into the playoffs.
This upcoming collection is a great commemoration of the qualities that made Bryant one of the most iconic sports figures in history. Fans and sneakerheads alike can find both items at select Nike retailers and on Nike.com. This powerful tribute to Bryant's legacy will be highly sought after and for casual sneaker buyers, this collection may be worth getting ahead of before resellers begin buy all the inventory increasing the price while limiting the availability for those who might of missed the initial release. The expected retail price for the shirt is $50 USD and the Kobe 5 Protros are expected to command a $190 USD price tag.
