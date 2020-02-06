Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Has Her Jersey Retired At School

Gianna Bryant's jersey was retired at Harbor Day School on Wednesday. Her mother, Vanessa, posted multiple photos and videos of the ceremony on Instagram.

In one of the posts, Vanessa wrote: "My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."

Students and faculty of the private school located in Corona Del Mar spoke glowingly about the 13-year-old, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy when the accident happened. Kobe, a 5-time NBA champion with the Lakers, was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

Yunga Webb, a music teacher at Harbor Day, said she taught Gianna since she was in the fifth grade. She was struck by Gianna's character, saying she never heard her talk badly about other people.

"She was always above that," Webb said. "...She didn't engage in these kind of trivial conversations that were not positive."

Webb also pointed out that Gianna never bragged.

"She was one of the most humble people I've ever known," Webb said.

Webb added that the eighth grade class has been doing something special each day when they take roll.

"We call her name, and when we call her name, I hear 40-plus kids say, 'Here,' in honor of her," Webb said. "Because she is always with us."