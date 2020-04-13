AllLakers
Kobe Bryant's Last Game Was Four Years Ago To This Date, ESPN Will Re-Air It Tonight

Melissa Rohlin

Four years ago to this date, Kobe Bryant said goodbye to basketball in a dramatic and moving fashion. 

In his final game on April 13, 2016, he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz, giving fans one last enduring memory of his greatness. 

To commemorate the moment, ESPN will re-air that game Monday at 5 p.m. PT on NBA TV. Before that game, there will be an episode of "Open Court" at 4 p.m. PT in which Ernie Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Chris Webber and Isiah Thomas discuss various issues while sports are paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion over his 20 seasons with the Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008. 

After retiring in 2016, he poured himself into storytelling, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film "Dear Basketball" which was based on a poem he wrote. 

Bryant died Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash. 

He was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame on April 5. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, called that the pinnacle of his illustrious career. 

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa said April 5 in a television interview with ESPN. "Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career. And every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we're incredibly proud of him. There's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall Of Fame class."

