Kyle Kuzma Says Playing Portland In First Round Is Not Lakers' Worst-Case Scenario

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010, are anxiously waiting to see who they will play in the first round of the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers (34-39) are currently in eighth place, 1/2 a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies (33-39), Phoenix Suns (33-39) and San Antonio Spurs (32-38).

Of the four gridlocked teams, the Lakers know the Trail Blazers would be an especially tough matchup.

Damian Lillard has exploded in his last two games in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World, scoring a career-high tying 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday following a 51-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

But Kyle Kuzma said Wednesday that playing the Trail Blazers could be a good thing for the Lakers.

"It’s not worst-case scenario," Kuzma said in a video conference call. "I think that anytime you can be tested early in the playoffs, it’s going to help you out in other rounds. So, obviously them getting the eighth-seed would be a very tough matchup for us.

"Dame presents a lot of the challenges because he’s an excellent player all-around. You see the shot-making, but his leadership and everything else. No, I don’t think it’s worst-case scenario because we’re war ready. We’re ready to play anybody."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel agreed that playing a dangerous team in the first round would be a good test.

"I think anytime you’re pushed to be at your best, it strengthens your group," Vogel said.

After the NBA announced Tuesday that it would honor play inside of the bubble by naming All-Seeding Games Teams and the NBA Player of the Seeding Games, Kuzma was asked Wednesday for his picks.

Kuzma first named Damian Lillard, adding that if the Trail Blazers make the playoffs, he should win the MVP award for the seeding games. He next named Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Luka Doncic.

He was then stumped.

Kuzma asked a reporter whom he'd chose for the fifth spot. The reporter said James Harden.

"I mean, yeah, I guess," Kuzma agreed.

Kuzma added that he's excited for the play-in tournament for the eighth seed, a best-of-two series, with the eight-seed only needing one win to advance.

In fact, he hopes the NBA chooses to keep that format after this season.

"The eight-nine game just makes the season more entertaining," Kuzma said. "Just think about if we had fans and we had a play-in game for eight and nine. Especially every year in the West, that nine seed is always heartbroken because they’re deserving of a playoff spot but, how we do our conferences, they’re not. I think it’s great for the NBA."