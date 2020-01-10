Kyle Kuzma will have an opportunity to prove himself if Anthony Davis is out

Kyle Kuzma will start in Friday's game against Dallas if Anthony Davis is sidelined because of a gluteus maximus injury, giving the 24-year-old a chance to show what he can do amid trade rumors.

Kuzma is averaging 12 points in 23.4 minutes this season, a steep drop-off from the 18.5 points in 33.1 minutes he averaged last season.

A decline is obvious and inevitable considering he's essentially the third option behind Davis, a six-time All-Star, and LeBron James, a 15-time All-Star.

But his name has been the subject of a lot of speculation recently, so an opportunity to get into the starting lineup and remind everyone of the talent and energy he can bring could be helpful for his staying power on the team.

If Davis is out, the Lakers will have a big hole to fill, the size of 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots.

But Lakers coach Frank Vogel said at Thursday's practice that he just wants Kuzma to be himself if Davis, who is listed as questionable, is sidelined.

"For Kuz, it’s not really going to be any different than what we’re asking him to do throughout whatever role he’s in," Vogel said. "Whether he’s coming off the bench or stepping into a starting role, we want him to be aggressive looking to score, but having a mindset like the rest of the team to make the right play. But the more minutes he gets the more opportunities he’s going to have to impact the game."

Kuzma has struggled with injuries this season, including a stress reaction in his left ankle that he sustained during USA Basketball training camp over the summer and a sprained left ankle that kept him sidelined for five games in December.

Since returning to the court on December 22, he's averaged 37.4 percent from the field.

Despite his struggles, Vogel said he believes Kuzma will figure things out.

"I think he thinks about it a little at times, but for the most part I’m happy with where he’s at," Vogel said. "He’s going to continue to get his legs under him and find his way. It is a very different role for him this year than what he was in last year. But I’m happy with what Kuz is bringing to the table."