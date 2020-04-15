AllLakers
Report: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti May Ban Sporting Events And Live Concerts In 2020

Jill Painter Lopez

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told high-ranking officials on Monday that sporting events and live concerts in Los Angeles might not happen until 2021, according to The Los Angeles Times. 

In an email obtained by the newspaper, Garcetti told officials “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least one year." Los Angeles Fire Department Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond wrote the email after Garcetti met with Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas.

“It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands any time soon,” Garcetti said on CNN on Wednesday. “... We’ve got many miles to walk before we’ll be back in those environments.” 

New York is considering a similar ban on sports and concerts. 

The NBA is still looking at many scenarios for the season to resume, including playing games without fans and possibly finishing the season in a centralized location.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he won't make any decisions at least until May. 

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the season came to a screeching halt on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. LeBron James said on a recent conference call that he wouldn’t have closure if the NBA season is canceled.  

