Lakers News: L.A. Adds Nate Pierre-Louis To Training Camp Roster

A former Summer League Laker is set to join the team's preseason lineup!

Bryce Hamilton's tenure with your Los Angeles Lakers was a brief one, as it turns out. But on the bright side, his subtraction means that a new addition, in this case a recent Summer League Laker, is joining the team's preseason lineup!

The Lakers have announced via their official Twitter account that they have waived guard Bryce Hamilton (who they only added yesterday) to make room for free agent guard Nate Pierre-Louis to their training camp roster:

Adam Zagoria of Forbes reports that Pierre-Louis will be added via an Exhibit 10 contract.

The 23-year-old shooting guard logged averages of 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, across 16.1 minutes, for the Lakers' Summer League team.

Obviously, the Lakers didn't actually get a sense of Hamilton's relative abilities on the floor during his one-day stint with the club. L.A. signed Hamilton yesterday after cutting L.J. Figueroa.

The actual modus operandi here is the same for Figueroa, Hamilton and Pierre-Louis. Los Angeles is accruing and then cutting all three guards so that they can sign them as affiliate players to their NBA G League club, the South Bay Lakers.

Should Figueroa, Hamilton and/or Pierre-Louis all suit up for 60 or more days with the El Segundo-based NBAGL franchise, each would be able to net a $50,000 signing bonus.

After going undrafted out of Temple University in 2020, the 6'4" guard spent the 2021-22 season with South Bay. Across 32 games (including 28 starts), he averaged 9.3 points per game on shooting splits of .490/.263/.686. He also chipped in 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks a night, in 27.7 minutes.

While at temple, he was an AAC All-Freshman in 2017-18, and was subsequently named the 2018-19 AAC Most Improved Player. His output actually took a dip during his third and ultimately final NCAA year. During his pandemic-abbreviated last season at Temple in 2019-20, Pierre-Louis averaged 10.9 points a night (with a slash line of .396/.254/.685), 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per contest.

