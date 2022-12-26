Your Los Angeles Lakers are severely lacking in defensive acuity minus All-NBA center/power forward Anthony Davis, and it's starting to become an unavoidable fixture of the club's postgame conversations.

Yesterday, the Lakers fell 124-115 on the road to the Dallas Mavericks, thanks in large part to the second-most lopsided quarter in team history. Dallas outscored Los Angeles 51-21 during the frame, thanks largely to a three-point shooting barrage that L.A. was unable to stop or match.

As Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times notes, the Lakers were one botched Christian Wood three-pointer away from having the single-worst defensive quarter in the team's entire 75-year run.

“Like, how many times are you going to try to dig yourselves out until it’s too much dirt on you?” James asked reporters after the contest.

Thanks to the Mavericks center's miss, the 51-point Dallas barrage did not eclipse the Lakers' all-time mark for franchise futility in a single period, writes Woike. That would belong to the Boston Celtics' 52-point fourth quarter outpouring against the then-Minneapolis Lakers allowed on February 27, 1959. Boston eventually won a high-scoring affair, 173-139.

“You’re never going to win a game if you give up 51 in a quarter,” James remarked. “So, that’s it. It’s simple.”

The fact that the final margin was so close betrays the reality of how dismal L.A.'s entire second half was on Christmas Day 2022. Dallas hung 81 total points on Los Angeles in the game's final two periods. If this 13-20 club doesn't figure out a way to shore up its defense soon, it could be in for a long, cold winter of losses.