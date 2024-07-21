Lakers News: LA Champ Played With Most Star Talent in League History
The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably been the team of the 21st century in the NBA. They have collected six NBA titles, the most compared to any team this century, and are searching for their 18th title in franchise history. The Lakers are a franchise like no other, and while they have had their fair share of all-time greats in the purple and gold, the others are sometimes vital to a team. One player whom the Lakers counted on time and time again in the early to late 2000s is the guard Derek Fisher.
Fisher, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, has consistently delivered for L.A. His association with a constellation of all-time greats has been a significant factor in his success. Hoops Hype's analysis of NBA players surrounded by star power confirms Fisher's unique position in the league.
Hoops Hype tailed players who played with five players who finished in the Top 10 of the MVP voting with him on the team. Fisher reigned supreme with five players.
Fisher was fortunate to play alongside these five players: Russell Westbrook, Carlos Boozer, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal, who was in the top 10 MVP eight times, and the late Kobe Bryant, who also made it to the top 10 eight times.
All of Fisher's five titles came with O'Neal and Bryant from 2000-10. Fisher may have been surrounded by elite talent all his career, but he did his part to get those teams over the top and build a solid NBA career for himself.
