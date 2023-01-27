Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off a five-game road trip this Saturday with a national broadcast appearance against the East's top team, the Boston Celtics, but LA may be without three of its best players in the matchup.

Michael Corvo of ClutchSports reports that All-Star power forward LeBron James and starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV are both merely questionable to suit up tomorrow at TD Garden. All-Star center Anthony Davis, however, is probable (a step up from "questionable" on an injury report, FYI) to don the purple and gold for just the second time this month, as he continues to work his way back from a right foot stress injury that caused him to sit out 20 games.

Corvo is predicting James will likewise play through the sore left ankle that has been hounding him for months. Walker has missed 14 games with left knee tendinitis.

Reserve guard Austin Reaves (who has missed 11 games himself) and two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider will all be unavailable for the game.

Lakers-Celtics is of course one of the most storied basketball rivalries in the history of the sport. LA and Boston are the two winningest teams ever in terms of championship hardware, as both clubs are tied for a record 17 titles. They've also faced off against each other in the NBA Finals 12 times. The Lakers are 3-9 against the Celtics across those 12 matchups over the decades, though LA did win their last encounter, a seven-game endurance test in 2010.