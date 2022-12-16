Lakers News: L.A. Decompresses After Practice By Playing Another Sport

Your 11-16 Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to face off against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the 17-10 Denver Nuggets tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

Yesterday, following a preparatory team practice, the Lakers decided to blow off some steam by playing a little football. All-Star L.A. power forward LeBron James of course was a top teen wide receiver as a high schooler in Ohio.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared footage of the club tossing the pigskin around on a football field. It's unclear if the team did much more than lightly scrimmaging. Was a full game even played?

Specifically, James is seen tossing the ball to reserve shooting guard Austin Reaves, as All-NBA center Anthony Davis shouts, "Revis Island!" repeatedly, in reference to retired NFL All-Pro defensive back Darelle Revis. Buha or another media member around Buha weighs in, saying that a team is "only as good as your quarterback," which James hears and repeats.

An official Lakers Twitter account supercut sheds more light on what went on:

James has long been fascinated with the NFL. During the 2011 NBA strike, he was even offered a contract to play for the Dallas Cowboys by Jerry Jones, long before Jones was revealed to have made some terrible decisions as a high schooler. At present, James's Uninterrupted series "The Shop" is hosting an NFL watch-along viewing party on Thursday nights for Amazon, as part of the platform's slew of alternate programming options.

Unlike MJ's baseball interlude, it seems the ship has probably sailed for King James to be a football pro at this juncture, especially given that the 37-year-old apparently intends to play in the NBA until around age 45. But that won't stop him from getting involved, as he himself has acknowledged that he is fairly interested in buying into an ownership stake for a franchise.

For now, though, there's plenty of basketball to be played.

Tonight's Nuggets-Lakers game kicks off on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet at 7 p.m. PT.