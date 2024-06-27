Lakers News: Los Angeles Drafts Dalton Knecht with No. 17 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers have selected Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
Knecht headed to Los Angeles after one season in Knoxville and was among the best college players in the nation. The 23-year-old had himself a special season. Knecht was named a consensus first-team All-American, winner of the Julius Erving Award, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Newcomer of the Year, and a First-Team All-SEC honoree.
The North Dakota native had quite the journey. Knecht started his collegiate career at Northeastern JC for two years and spent the next two years in Northern Colorado, where he was selected to the second-team All-Big Sky.
Knecht averaged 21.7 ppg (eighth-most in the country), 4.9 rebounds, and shot 39% from beyond the arc. He is a prolific shooter and has tremendous scoring abilities. Knecht led the Volunteers to a 27-9 record for the best record in the SEC and earned the No. 2 seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament.
Knecht will now make his way to the West Coast and do his best to make a name for himself among the Laker faithful.
More Lakers: Kenny Smith Breaks Down JJ Redick’s Jump from Broadcaster to LA Coach