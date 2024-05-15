Lakers News: LA Gets Permission to Speak with Multiple Elite Assistant Coaches
The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently kicking off their head coaching search in earnest. The Purple and Gold have been granted permission to talk with a variety of well-regarded assistant coaches, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Woj lists three assistant coaches whose teams are still active in the semifinal round of the 2024 NBA playoffs: Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, All-Star point guard-turned-Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell, and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, who's acting as head coach Chris Finch's legs while Finch sits with a knee injury. Two other coaches for 2024 playoff squads will also be interviewed by Los Angeles management: longtime Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn too and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego, formerly the Charlotte Hornets' head coach.
Team president Rob Pelinka will be overseeing the hire of the fourth head coach of his tenure as a lead Los Angeles decision maker. Luke Walton and Frank Vogel each lasted just three seasons (but at least Vogel had a title to show for it), and Darvin Ham only survived two. The team's newest hire will have his or her work cut out for them in outlasting their predecessors under the bright lights of Hollywood.
