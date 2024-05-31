Lakers News: LA Holds Second Interview with Lead Head Coaching Contender
The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be advancing far into their pursuit of a new head coach. During an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego and ESPN commentator JJ Redick are emerging as the top contenders for the gig.
Charania added that Borrego, who barely overlapped with All-Star now-L.A. center Anthony Davis during a prior coaching stint in New Orleans, apparently left a pretty good impression on The Brow. Borrego had his second interview with the Lakers, which included a conversation with ownership, on Wednesday, reports Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.
“James Borrego is someone Anthony Davis is fond of," Charania said. "And James Borrego is someone that understands that the Lakers have to continue to win with Anthony Davis at the helm."
“He’s 31 years old, he’s in the prime of his career. He’s gonna be a Laker — as long as all the stars align — longer than is gonna be a Laker," Charania added. "LeBron has one, two more years left at the most in his career. Anthony Davis has a longer runway. So building an offense around AD, having a team of player development, those are things — from what I’m told — that James Borrego has stressed to the Lakers.”
Davis enjoyed his most productive — and healthiest — regular season while with the Lakers in 2023-24, averaging 24.3 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals a night across 76 contests.
