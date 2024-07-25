Lakers News: LA Interested in Trading for East 3-and-D Forward?
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a lackluster 2024 offseason. With nowhere to go and a hard time moving pieces around to build a legitimate contender, the Lakers appear stuck.
A trade is still in the cards for the Lakers, as we are a little less than three months away from the start of the season. The Lakers still have their eye on a few potential trade targets, including Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, L.A. is still interested in Johnson.
"While the [Sacramento] Kings, [Orlando] Magic and [Los Angeles] Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the [San Antonio] Spurs, [Toronto] Raptors or [Golden State] Warriors could be a 'dark horse," wrote Lewis.
The Lakers, of all the teams listed, could use Johnson the most to transform them from pretenders to contenders. Los Angeles' roster is the same as last season, and they have yet to acquire any players they need to be considered a title contender, i.e., a 3&D wing.
Johnson would solve many of the Laker's issues with solid shooting from the field and beyond the arc and defense, whichone team could have had enough of. The 28-year-old is coming off his sixth NBA season and first complete season with the Nets, where he averaged 13.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the field. The Nets appear to be in tank mode as they trade their star forward Mikal Bridges to their in-city rival, the New York Knicks.
It's unclear how much a player like Johnson would cost, but if the Lakers like the price, we could see him don the purple and gold this upcoming season.
More Lakers: Former LA Fan Favorite Gives Bronny James Tough-Love Advice