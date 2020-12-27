Anthony Davis out for Lakers vs. T-Wolves with calf injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Anthony Davis will not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday doe to a strained right calf injury.

Davis first suffered the injury in L.A.’s season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers and reaggravated it during his team’s first win of the season on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a contest through the first two games. Vogel has said he would closely monitor players like Davis and LeBron James’ minutes through the first few months of the season in order to avoid nagging injuries becoming a long-term issue.

As it stands now, the plan is for James to play Sunday against Minnesota and Monday against the Portland Trailblazers, Vogel said. James has been dealing with a mild left ankle sprain.

Davis also suffered a cut on the inside of his lip after taking a blow to the face in the Dallas game. Along with Davis and James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso had hip issues that they were dealing with before the start of the regular season.