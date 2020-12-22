This year’s Lakers best squad ever for LeBron James?

LOS ANGELES -- Heading into the start of the regular season on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said this year’s team has the best depth he’s ever been a part of on an NBA roster in recent memory.

So, it begs the question: Is this the best team ever that LeBron James has been a part of during his NBA career?

It’s hard to argue against the 2011-12 edition of the Miami Heat that won the second of back-to-back titles for the franchise.

That squad included one player already in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Ray Allen, and three others that should follow in James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Add Shane Battier, Udonis Haslem, Mike Miller, Mario Chalmers and Rashard Lewis and it’s a pretty impressive roster that’s hard to top.

But this year’s Lakers are no slouches, with James and Anthony Davis leading them.

Along with Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Kuzma, Wes Matthews and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, L.A. offers a deep, talented and versatile roster that rivals the Heat.

Here are the full rosters for both teams:

2011-12 Miami Heat: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, Mario Chalmers, Joel Anthony, Shane Battier, Norris Cole, Eddy Curry, Mickell Gladness, Terrel Harris, Udonis Haslem, Juwan Howard, James Jones, Mike Miller, Dexter Pittman, Ronny Turiaf.

Head coach: Eric Spoelstra

2020 Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Wes Matthews, Talen Horton-Tucker, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Alfonzo McKinnie, Devontae Cacok, Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Head coach: Frank Vogel