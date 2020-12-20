Lakers concerned with conditioning, staying healthy as season opener looms

LOS ANGELES -- They’ve had less than two months to rest, followed by a three-week training camp and four preseason games.

But on Tuesday the Los Angeles Lakers will tipoff their first game as defending NBA champs when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s no surprise players like LeBron James are talking about the season being a marathon, not a sprint, as they try to prepare themselves mentally and physically for the beginning of an unprecedented, 72-game season during a global pandemic in which the NBA will play outside a bubble for the first time.

“It’s been a different training camp, to say the least,” James said. “But for the time that we’ve had, which hasn’t been that much, I feel like we’ve put in the work and have gotten better.

“Obviously, we’re not where we want to be long-term, but that’s absolutely okay, because it’s a long season, it’s a long journey. But I think to the credit of the guys we’ve gotten better as the days have gone on.”

Heavy favorites to repeat as NBA champions, the Lakers’ biggest opponent could be themselves.

Several players rightly didn’t touch a basketball during the team’s two-month reprieve after winning the championship in October in the Orlando bubble.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic protocols implemented by the NBA will affect what players are available throughout the season, creating an unpredictable situation for head coach Frank Vogel as to what players are available on a nightly basis. Players like James, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are still working themselves into game shape, and they will have to do that in the regular season.

“Not only do we have the shortest offseason, but you’re coming out of an environment where you were in a bubble for 3 ½ months,” Vogel said. “So, you have to mentally get past that first. And then you have to start thinking about how to get your body and your mind ready for the next season.

“So, it’s not an offseason where you’re saying I want to add certain things to my game. It’s really about trying to refresh your mind, keeping your body in shape, maintaining your skillset and then coming back and getting to work. … We’ve tried to give everybody sort of an individual plan of what works best for them. We’re all just trying to make the best of it. We’re going to have some ugly moments early in the season as a result of it, and that’s just the nature of what we’re going through.”

Because some guys are still not in game shape, soft tissue muscle injuries like hamstring strains could be more prevalent early in the year.

The Lakers already have players dealing with nagging injuries in Caldwell-Pope (hip), Alex Caruso (hip) and Dennis Schröder (ankle). Add to that the fact that everyone in the league would like to pummel the defending champs when the purple and gold show up to the arena.

“I am getting winded out there,” Caldwell-Pope said about preseason play. “But it’s going to take time to get the rhythm back, especially game rhythm, running up and down the court. We had a short offseason to try and recover from bruises or injuries that we had from last season. We didn’t have time to try to take care of our bodies, because we had to get back to work.

“I feel like we’ll just try to manage it day by day. Even in practice or in games and you’re feeling something, you don’t want to force it. And just take care of yourself.”

The saving grace for the Lakers? They appear to have recreated that selfless, winning culture that propelled them to a championship last season. Collectively, the Lakers mostly played hard on the defensive end of the floor during a 4-0 preseason, diving on the ground after loose balls, hitting the board hards, sharing the basketball and showing resiliency in two, comeback wins during exhibition play -- basically finding inspiration to win games that didn’t really matter.

That could be a bad thing for the rest of the NBA.

“We know that championships are the Holy Grail in this league,” James said. “And to be crowned a champion or a multiple champion, that’s what it’s all about.”